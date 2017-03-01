Another Gigabit Service Deployment Announced by Cable ONE in Oklahoma
The latest rollout of 1 Gbps service from Cable ONE, GigaONE, is in Bartlesville, Okla. "GigaONE will support the technology needs of the communities we serve, now and in the future," Joe Felbab, VP of marketing for Cable ONE.
