Washington County, FEMA Offering Stor...

Washington County, FEMA Offering Storm Shelter Rebate Program

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

That's why Washington County Emergency Management is applying for grant money from FEMA to help more homeowners afford them. "That's our ultimate goal, is to keep our citizens safe," said Melissa Lindgren, deputy director of Washington County Emergency Management.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bartlesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OK Bill Seeks To Eliminate 'Incompatibility' As... Feb 21 godsydrome 1
theda muller (Nov '15) Feb 16 Luther Heggs 14
Looking for employment Feb 4 Okie from Olkmogee 3
woodland park area Jan '17 curious 1
News Mother Of Missing Child Charged With Murder (Feb '06) Jan '17 Alvin Boss 49
Heather Dawson Jan '17 Burned 6
This sounds like a bad town. Is Barltesville, f... (Jul '10) Dec '16 Gay cabolero 17
See all Bartlesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bartlesville Forum Now

Bartlesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bartlesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

Bartlesville, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,315 • Total comments across all topics: 279,136,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC