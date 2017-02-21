Vandals Strike Bartlesville Neighborhood

Vandals Strike Bartlesville Neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 20 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Bartlesville Police are working to stop a vandalism spree and officers trying to find out who damaged several people's properties and vehicles. Others had damage to their homes, all from what police said was a two-day vandalism spree and the suspects are still on the loose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bartlesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OK Bill Seeks To Eliminate 'Incompatibility' As... Tue godsydrome 1
theda muller (Nov '15) Feb 16 Luther Heggs 14
Looking for employment Feb 4 Okie from Olkmogee 3
woodland park area Jan 23 curious 1
News Mother Of Missing Child Charged With Murder (Feb '06) Jan '17 Alvin Boss 49
Heather Dawson Jan '17 Burned 6
This sounds like a bad town. Is Barltesville, f... (Jul '10) Dec '16 Gay cabolero 17
See all Bartlesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bartlesville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Washington County was issued at February 22 at 4:01PM CST

Bartlesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bartlesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Bartlesville, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,476 • Total comments across all topics: 279,074,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC