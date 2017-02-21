Vandals Strike Bartlesville Neighborhood
Bartlesville Police are working to stop a vandalism spree and officers trying to find out who damaged several people's properties and vehicles. Others had damage to their homes, all from what police said was a two-day vandalism spree and the suspects are still on the loose.
