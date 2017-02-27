Threats Lead To Brief Lockdown At Oklahoma Wesleyan University
Officers flooded the area and made contact with the suspect on the phone. They took the suspect into custody at a park and say no weapon was found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bartlesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tina davis (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|old friend
|4
|Lonnie Joe Brown
|Sun
|Curious
|1
|Rancher ( E.C. Mullendore) (Jun '08)
|Feb 25
|Just read it
|135
|OK Bill Seeks To Eliminate 'Incompatibility' As...
|Feb 21
|godsydrome
|1
|theda muller (Nov '15)
|Feb 16
|Luther Heggs
|14
|Looking for employment
|Feb 4
|Okie from Olkmogee
|3
|woodland park area
|Jan '17
|curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bartlesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC