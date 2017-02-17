Report: Beaten 5-Year-Old Tells Bartlesville Police 'My Mom Beat Me Up'
Report: Beaten 5-Year-Old Tells Bartlesville Police 'My Mom Beat - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com The document claims medical personnel observed "bruising consistent with the result of the victim losing her teeth due to the injury." According to the arrest affidavit, the 5-year-old girl was admitted to the hospital - badly beaten all over her face.
