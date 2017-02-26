Oklahoma man, woman arrested after large amount of meth discovered inside vehicle near child
Officers arrested Arturo Mendoza, 28, and Jessica Ramirez, 31, after Diesel the drug dog "positively indicated the odor of CDS." According to Examiner-Enterprise , they were placed inside "two one gallon freezer bags" that were found in a trash bag.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bartlesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This sounds like a bad town. Is Barltesville, f... (Jul '10)
|7 hr
|Retired Teacher
|21
|What happened to the Mullendore Murder Case (Aug '08)
|Thu
|Shawn TylorFB
|1,413
|Rancher ( E.C. Mullendore) (Jun '08)
|Feb 28
|Crazy Cherokee
|140
|tina davis (Jun '16)
|Feb 27
|old friend
|4
|Lonnie Joe Brown
|Feb 26
|Curious
|1
|OK Bill Seeks To Eliminate 'Incompatibility' As...
|Feb 21
|godsydrome
|1
|theda muller (Nov '15)
|Feb 16
|Luther Heggs
|14
Find what you want!
Search Bartlesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC