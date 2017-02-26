Oklahoma man, woman arrested after la...

Oklahoma man, woman arrested after large amount of meth discovered inside vehicle near child

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 26 Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Officers arrested Arturo Mendoza, 28, and Jessica Ramirez, 31, after Diesel the drug dog "positively indicated the odor of CDS." According to Examiner-Enterprise , they were placed inside "two one gallon freezer bags" that were found in a trash bag.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bartlesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
This sounds like a bad town. Is Barltesville, f... (Jul '10) 7 hr Retired Teacher 21
What happened to the Mullendore Murder Case (Aug '08) Thu Shawn TylorFB 1,413
Rancher ( E.C. Mullendore) (Jun '08) Feb 28 Crazy Cherokee 140
tina davis (Jun '16) Feb 27 old friend 4
Lonnie Joe Brown Feb 26 Curious 1
News OK Bill Seeks To Eliminate 'Incompatibility' As... Feb 21 godsydrome 1
theda muller (Nov '15) Feb 16 Luther Heggs 14
See all Bartlesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bartlesville Forum Now

Bartlesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bartlesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Bartlesville, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,602 • Total comments across all topics: 279,486,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC