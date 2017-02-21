Oklahoma Bald Eagle Nest Camera Back ...

Oklahoma Bald Eagle Nest Camera Back On Line

Thursday Feb 23

The camera at a bald eagle nest in eastern Oklahoma is back on line, thanks to the work of the Sutton Avian Research Center. The Center, located in Bartlesville, replaced the old, broken camera on the nest in a tree in the Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge near Vian last fall.

