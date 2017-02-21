OK Bill Seeks To Eliminate 'Incompati...

OK Bill Seeks To Eliminate 'Incompatibility' As A Reason For Divorce

There are 1 comment on the News9 Oklahoma City story from Tuesday Feb 21, titled OK Bill Seeks To Eliminate 'Incompatibility' As A Reason For Divorce. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:

A bill that would restrict the most common reason for divorce passed committee 7-5 on Tuesday after spirited debate. The bill, HB1277, would restrict the most common reason people get divorced.

godsydrome

Phoenix, AZ

#1 Tuesday
Part of Okie culture. They are proud of it, too.
I once rented a storage place and the guy tried to sell me one of his locks. He said only divorced women got robbed there because their significant other found their gate code. I bought my own, plus one. One got cut off, the other wasn't so easy. I caught the owner and his son trying locks one early AM. I knew who was doing the robbing then and there.
Part of their terror stalking literature mentions divorce, too. As far as an Okie is concerned, you'd make a good science project for their inbred kids and help raise funds for the OSBI if they can get your carcass out of the vehicle on one of their "lessons."

Okies are whinyazz squal bags and frequently get hammered by people not of their ilk.
