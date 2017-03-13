Man Accused Of Making Threats At OK Wesleyan Remains In Jail
According to Bartlesville Radio , 18-year-old Donavan Leon Crumpton is in the Washington County Jail, charged with threats to kill and possession of marijuana. They say officers caught up with Crumpton near the 500 block of North Bucy, where, officers reportedly learned Crumpton and others may have been hiding something in the bathroom.
