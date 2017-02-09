Gov. Mary Fallin's proposed tax on le...

Gov. Mary Fallin's proposed tax on legal fees upsets some lawyers

The Oklahoma Bar Association has not taken a position on Gov. Mary Fallin's proposal to tax legal services, but telephone calls to the association from member attorneys have been overwhelmingly against it, Oklahoma Bar Association President Linda S. Thomas said Thursday. "We are beginning to hear from our members," said Thomas, a Bartlesville attorney.

