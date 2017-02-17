Bartlesville Woman Charged For Hitting Child, Knocking Out Teeth
Prosecutors have a charged a Bartlesville woman with child abuse by injury after police say she allegedly struck a five-year-old girl in the face, knocking out several teeth. In an affidavit filed with the court, police said they were called to the hospital's emergency room on February 5th about a child with multiple injuries to her face, including the loss the teeth.
