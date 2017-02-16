Bartlesville Superintendent Proposes Administration Job Cuts To Save Money
The district would eliminate four positions - Director and Assistant Director of Athletics, Bruin Academy Dean, and one of the high school's assistant principals. Superintendent Chuck McCauley said teachers are key, so, rather than cutting any teaching positions, he's proposing to eliminate some top-level jobs, saving the district $160,000 next year.
