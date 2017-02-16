Bartlesville Superintendent Proposes ...

Bartlesville Superintendent Proposes Administration Job Cuts To Save Money

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The district would eliminate four positions - Director and Assistant Director of Athletics, Bruin Academy Dean, and one of the high school's assistant principals. Superintendent Chuck McCauley said teachers are key, so, rather than cutting any teaching positions, he's proposing to eliminate some top-level jobs, saving the district $160,000 next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bartlesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
theda muller (Nov '15) 3 hr Luther Heggs 14
Looking for employment Feb 4 Okie from Olkmogee 3
woodland park area Jan 23 curious 1
News Mother Of Missing Child Charged With Murder (Feb '06) Jan 20 Alvin Boss 49
Heather Dawson Jan '17 Burned 6
This sounds like a bad town. Is Barltesville, f... (Jul '10) Dec '16 Gay cabolero 17
The Hypocritical Voice of the Martyrs VOM (Sep '12) Dec '16 Kimtone57 14
See all Bartlesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bartlesville Forum Now

Bartlesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bartlesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Bartlesville, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,089 • Total comments across all topics: 278,926,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC