Bartlesville School Board Approves Elimination Of 4 Administrative Positions
Monday night, the Bartlesville School Board approved a plan to eliminate four administrative positions at the end of the 2016-2017 school year. The board approved the elimination of Director of Athletics, Assistant Director of Athletics, Bruin Academy Dean and one of the four Assistant Principal positions at Bartlesville High School.
