Bartlesville Man Convicted Of Kidnapping, Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend
According to a court affidavit, 46-year-old Lloyd Ray Conner, Senior, attacked the victim in her home in December of 2015. The document says he bound her hands and feet with duct tape and then put her into her van and drove away, eventually moving her into his own pickup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bartlesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This sounds like a bad town. Is Barltesville, f... (Jul '10)
|Sat
|Retired Teacher
|21
|What happened to the Mullendore Murder Case (Aug '08)
|Mar 9
|Shawn TylorFB
|1,413
|Rancher ( E.C. Mullendore) (Jun '08)
|Feb 28
|Crazy Cherokee
|140
|tina davis (Jun '16)
|Feb 27
|old friend
|4
|Lonnie Joe Brown
|Feb 26
|Curious
|1
|OK Bill Seeks To Eliminate 'Incompatibility' As...
|Feb 21
|godsydrome
|1
|theda muller (Nov '15)
|Feb 16
|Luther Heggs
|14
Find what you want!
Search Bartlesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC