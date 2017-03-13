Bartlesville Man Convicted Of Kidnapp...

Bartlesville Man Convicted Of Kidnapping, Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

According to a court affidavit, 46-year-old Lloyd Ray Conner, Senior, attacked the victim in her home in December of 2015. The document says he bound her hands and feet with duct tape and then put her into her van and drove away, eventually moving her into his own pickup.

