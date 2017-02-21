Bartlesville Highway Bridge Rehab Pro...

Bartlesville Highway Bridge Rehab Project Begins

Thursday Feb 16

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the Turkey Creek bridge, built in 1950 is structurally deficient and will require a new deck as well as substructure repairs. ODOT says no lane closures are expected, but says traffic is expected to be slowed until work is completed in August.

Bartlesville, OK

