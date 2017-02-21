Bartlesville Highway Bridge Rehab Project Begins
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the Turkey Creek bridge, built in 1950 is structurally deficient and will require a new deck as well as substructure repairs. ODOT says no lane closures are expected, but says traffic is expected to be slowed until work is completed in August.
