Bartlesville cars vandalized, police ...

Bartlesville cars vandalized, police investigate

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

Bartlesville Police need help finding vandals They said around 8 p.m. Sunday, someone shot out car and house windows It happened on the east side of town; the person seemed to be in a car driving past Residents with information should call BPD at 918-338-4001

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bartlesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
theda muller (Nov '15) Feb 16 Luther Heggs 14
Looking for employment Feb 4 Okie from Olkmogee 3
woodland park area Jan 23 curious 1
News Mother Of Missing Child Charged With Murder (Feb '06) Jan 20 Alvin Boss 49
Heather Dawson Jan '17 Burned 6
This sounds like a bad town. Is Barltesville, f... (Jul '10) Dec '16 Gay cabolero 17
The Hypocritical Voice of the Martyrs VOM (Sep '12) Dec '16 Kimtone57 14
See all Bartlesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bartlesville Forum Now

Bartlesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bartlesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Bartlesville, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,329 • Total comments across all topics: 279,012,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC