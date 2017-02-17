Bartlesville cars vandalized, police investigate
Bartlesville Police need help finding vandals They said around 8 p.m. Sunday, someone shot out car and house windows It happened on the east side of town; the person seemed to be in a car driving past Residents with information should call BPD at 918-338-4001
