$20M In New Bartlesville Retail Development Under Review
Osage SkyNews 6 HD pilot James Albertson reports portion of that development includes a new Chick-fil-A restaurant to be located in the Eastland Shopping Center. The other big project is the proposed Silver Lake Village that will include Petco, TJ Maxx, Ulta, Ross Dress for Less, and Rack Room Shoes near the intersection of Silver Lake Road and Adams Boulevard.
