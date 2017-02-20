$20M In New Bartlesville Retail Devel...

$20M In New Bartlesville Retail Development Under Review

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 25 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Osage SkyNews 6 HD pilot James Albertson reports portion of that development includes a new Chick-fil-A restaurant to be located in the Eastland Shopping Center. The other big project is the proposed Silver Lake Village that will include Petco, TJ Maxx, Ulta, Ross Dress for Less, and Rack Room Shoes near the intersection of Silver Lake Road and Adams Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bartlesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rancher ( E.C. Mullendore) (Jun '08) 4 hr Ranch hand 139
tina davis (Jun '16) Mon old friend 4
Lonnie Joe Brown Feb 26 Curious 1
News OK Bill Seeks To Eliminate 'Incompatibility' As... Feb 21 godsydrome 1
theda muller (Nov '15) Feb 16 Luther Heggs 14
Looking for employment Feb 4 Okie from Olkmogee 3
woodland park area Jan '17 curious 1
See all Bartlesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bartlesville Forum Now

Bartlesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bartlesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Bartlesville, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,230 • Total comments across all topics: 279,214,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC