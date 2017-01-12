Washinton County Crews Work Overnight...

Washinton County Crews Work Overnight to Keep Roads Clear

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

Washington County crews prepared for the worst Friday, but saw much milder weather conditions than expected. Roads remained clear despite the freezing rain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bartlesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
This sounds like a bad town. Is Barltesville, f... (Jul '10) Dec 28 Gay cabolero 17
Heather Dawson Dec 24 nocturnal emission 5
The Hypocritical Voice of the Martyrs VOM (Sep '12) Dec 15 Kimtone57 14
Gossipy Old Biddys at Copan City Hall (Jul '13) Dec '16 smaldog 15
Joey goodno Dec '16 Gay cabolero 2
Murphy's brown gravy (Mar '16) Nov '16 DebW 6
TJ Max Nov '16 Cinnamon Bun 11
See all Bartlesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bartlesville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Washington County was issued at January 13 at 8:31PM CST

Bartlesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bartlesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bartlesville, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,543 • Total comments across all topics: 277,889,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC