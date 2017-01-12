Washington County puts workers on ice storm standby
A potentially dangerous ice storm threatens Green Country this weekend Washington County could see the worst of it Emergency Mangers are on standby; their largest concern is power loss and st reets Bartlesville Public Schools makes a decision to close before 6 a.m.- DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for school closings alerts in your area Local grocery stores have extra supplies and salt on hand, as well as bread, milk and water Stay prepared with the FOX23 Weather app Green Country gears up for ice storms Prepping for cold temperatures with a winter go bag Winter Weather Crews rally for weekend risks Body found burning in Wagoner County
