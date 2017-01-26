Vandals accused of repeatedly damaging buffalo statue in Bartlesville
A statue in Bartlesville suffered damage from vandals multiple times. The owners of Sparty the buffalo statues spent thousands of dollars on repair and maintenance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bartlesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for employment
|11 hr
|Ken
|1
|woodland park area
|Jan 23
|curious
|1
|Mother Of Missing Child Charged With Murder (Feb '06)
|Jan 20
|Alvin Boss
|49
|theda muller (Nov '15)
|Jan 19
|El wappo
|10
|Heather Dawson
|Jan 15
|Burned
|6
|This sounds like a bad town. Is Barltesville, f... (Jul '10)
|Dec 28
|Gay cabolero
|17
|The Hypocritical Voice of the Martyrs VOM (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Kimtone57
|14
Find what you want!
Search Bartlesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC