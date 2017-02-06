Last Relative Who Knew Will Rogers Pa...

Last Relative Who Knew Will Rogers Passes Away

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Doris "Coke" Meyer was the daughter of Will Rogers' nephew James Gunter Lane, which made her Will's great niece. Doris Lolita Lane Meyer was born on November 12, 1919 in Chelsea, Oklahoma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bartlesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for employment Sat Okie from Olkmogee 3
woodland park area Jan 23 curious 1
News Mother Of Missing Child Charged With Murder (Feb '06) Jan 20 Alvin Boss 49
theda muller (Nov '15) Jan 19 El wappo 10
Heather Dawson Jan 15 Burned 6
This sounds like a bad town. Is Barltesville, f... (Jul '10) Dec '16 Gay cabolero 17
The Hypocritical Voice of the Martyrs VOM (Sep '12) Dec '16 Kimtone57 14
See all Bartlesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bartlesville Forum Now

Bartlesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bartlesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Bartlesville, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,475 • Total comments across all topics: 278,635,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC