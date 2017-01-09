Garrett's Blog: Big Rain Coming; Ice ...

Garrett's Blog: Big Rain Coming; Ice Storm Potential

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

There's a lot to watch this week including the arrival of an arctic front late week and winter weather potential. As of this afternoon, it appears we will miss the heaviest ice accumulations to the north and west with places like Bartlesville, Oklahoma and Springfield, Missouri more favored for ice accumulation and winter weather potential.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bartlesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
This sounds like a bad town. Is Barltesville, f... (Jul '10) Dec 28 Gay cabolero 17
Heather Dawson Dec 24 nocturnal emission 5
The Hypocritical Voice of the Martyrs VOM (Sep '12) Dec 15 Kimtone57 14
Gossipy Old Biddys at Copan City Hall (Jul '13) Dec '16 smaldog 15
Joey goodno Dec '16 Gay cabolero 2
Murphy's brown gravy (Mar '16) Nov '16 DebW 6
TJ Max Nov '16 Cinnamon Bun 11
See all Bartlesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bartlesville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Washington County was issued at January 13 at 11:10AM CST

Bartlesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bartlesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Mexico
 

Bartlesville, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,124 • Total comments across all topics: 277,871,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC