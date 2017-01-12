Freezing rain in southern Plains caus...

Freezing rain in southern Plains causing accidents, closures

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

A pedestrian shields herself from freezing rain in downtown Bartlesville, Okla., Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. An ice storm is expected to hit the area today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bartlesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
This sounds like a bad town. Is Barltesville, f... (Jul '10) Dec 28 Gay cabolero 17
Heather Dawson Dec 24 nocturnal emission 5
The Hypocritical Voice of the Martyrs VOM (Sep '12) Dec 15 Kimtone57 14
Gossipy Old Biddys at Copan City Hall (Jul '13) Dec '16 smaldog 15
Joey goodno Dec '16 Gay cabolero 2
Murphy's brown gravy (Mar '16) Nov '16 DebW 6
TJ Max Nov '16 Cinnamon Bun 11
See all Bartlesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bartlesville Forum Now

Bartlesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bartlesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bartlesville, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,123 • Total comments across all topics: 277,906,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC