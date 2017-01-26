Crews Quickly Respond After Bartlesville Residents Lose Power
The power outages in Bartlesville started pouring in late Friday morning, and almost immediately after that, PSO crews started following up. PSO crews were in town well ahead of the storm for a moment like this - hundreds woke up to no power in their homes.
