Another winter-storm round to hit already-icy US midsection
Mary Zinser scrapes a thick layer of ice off her windshield, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 in Arnold, Mo. A thick glaze of ice covered roads from Oklahoma to southern Illinois on Friday amid a winter storm that caused numerous wrecks, forced school cancellations, grounded flights and prompted dire warnings for people to stay home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Bartlesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for employment
|Sun
|Joan Fisher
|2
|woodland park area
|Jan 23
|curious
|1
|Mother Of Missing Child Charged With Murder (Feb '06)
|Jan 20
|Alvin Boss
|49
|theda muller (Nov '15)
|Jan 19
|El wappo
|10
|Heather Dawson
|Jan 15
|Burned
|6
|This sounds like a bad town. Is Barltesville, f... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|Gay cabolero
|17
|The Hypocritical Voice of the Martyrs VOM (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Kimtone57
|14
Find what you want!
Search Bartlesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC