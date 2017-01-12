Another Very Windy And Warm Day For E...

Another Very Windy And Warm Day For Eastern Oklahoma

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

One more spring-like day will occur today with highs this afternoon moving into the lower and mid-70's along with gusty south to southwest winds and a high fire danger across most of the state. A wind advisory will be required for most of the area today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bartlesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
This sounds like a bad town. Is Barltesville, f... (Jul '10) Dec 28 Gay cabolero 17
Heather Dawson Dec 24 nocturnal emission 5
The Hypocritical Voice of the Martyrs VOM (Sep '12) Dec 15 Kimtone57 14
Gossipy Old Biddys at Copan City Hall (Jul '13) Dec '16 smaldog 15
Joey goodno Dec '16 Gay cabolero 2
Murphy's brown gravy (Mar '16) Nov '16 DebW 6
TJ Max Nov '16 Cinnamon Bun 11
See all Bartlesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bartlesville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Washington County was issued at January 13 at 3:34PM CST

Bartlesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bartlesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Bartlesville, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,394 • Total comments across all topics: 277,883,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC