Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Tulsa Man Who Disappeared In 2014

Friday Dec 9

Police say the department's Fugitive Warrant and Homicide Units and the Northern Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task Force arrested Robert Tyson, 38, in Bartlesville. Police said the remains of Howard, who was also known as Verlin, were discovered along a rural road in Washington County on May 11, 2016.

