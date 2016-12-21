Rain Showers Move Across Eastern Oklahoma
Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 40's by lunch time today as light rain continues to fall. That light rain has been falling across northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas since early Friday and it will continue for most of the day here in eastern Oklahoma.
