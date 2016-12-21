Man found dead in Colorado River may have stabbed himself
Authorities have identified a body found in the Colorado River on Christmas Eve as that of a 28-year-old Oklahoma man. The Post Independent reports that Joshua Patrick Henry, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, was found in the river Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bartlesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This sounds like a bad town. Is Barltesville, f... (Jul '10)
|Wed
|Gay cabolero
|17
|Heather Dawson
|Dec 24
|nocturnal emission
|5
|The Hypocritical Voice of the Martyrs VOM (Sep '12)
|Dec 15
|Kimtone57
|14
|Gossipy Old Biddys at Copan City Hall (Jul '13)
|Dec 10
|smaldog
|15
|Joey goodno
|Dec 8
|Gay cabolero
|2
|Murphy's brown gravy (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|DebW
|6
|TJ Max
|Nov '16
|Cinnamon Bun
|11
Find what you want!
Search Bartlesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC