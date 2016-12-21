Man arrested in connection with 2014 slaying of Tulsa man
Bartlesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Hypocritical Voice of the Martyrs VOM (Sep '12)
|Dec 15
|Kimtone57
|14
|Gossipy Old Biddys at Copan City Hall (Jul '13)
|Dec 10
|smaldog
|15
|Joey goodno
|Dec 8
|Gay cabolero
|2
|Heather Dawson
|Nov 29
|Cripster
|4
|Murphy's brown gravy (Mar '16)
|Nov 23
|DebW
|6
|TJ Max
|Nov '16
|Cinnamon Bun
|11
|Did You Know Your Church is Not the Real Church...
|Nov '16
|SpiritualAbuseSan...
|1
