Man Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Bartlesville Convenience Store

Bartlesville Police arrested a 22-year-old man Thursday, December 29th, 2016, following an armed robbery of a convenience store the day before. Tyler Geoffrey Stewart is accused of robbing the Casey's General Store in the 5300 block of East Adams Boulevard.

