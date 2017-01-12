Man Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Bartlesville Convenience Store
Bartlesville Police arrested a 22-year-old man Thursday, December 29th, 2016, following an armed robbery of a convenience store the day before. Tyler Geoffrey Stewart is accused of robbing the Casey's General Store in the 5300 block of East Adams Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bartlesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This sounds like a bad town. Is Barltesville, f... (Jul '10)
|Dec 28
|Gay cabolero
|17
|Heather Dawson
|Dec 24
|nocturnal emission
|5
|The Hypocritical Voice of the Martyrs VOM (Sep '12)
|Dec 15
|Kimtone57
|14
|Gossipy Old Biddys at Copan City Hall (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|smaldog
|15
|Joey goodno
|Dec '16
|Gay cabolero
|2
|Murphy's brown gravy (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|DebW
|6
|TJ Max
|Nov '16
|Cinnamon Bun
|11
Find what you want!
Search Bartlesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC