Hot and Cold Running Water

Hot and Cold Running Water

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Neatorama

Yes, these are water towers in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, and yes, they do look like that . The story goes that teenagers painted "hot" and "cold" on the town's two water towers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neatorama.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bartlesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
This sounds like a bad town. Is Barltesville, f... (Jul '10) Wed Gay cabolero 17
Heather Dawson Dec 24 nocturnal emission 5
The Hypocritical Voice of the Martyrs VOM (Sep '12) Dec 15 Kimtone57 14
Gossipy Old Biddys at Copan City Hall (Jul '13) Dec 10 smaldog 15
Joey goodno Dec 8 Gay cabolero 2
Murphy's brown gravy (Mar '16) Nov '16 DebW 6
TJ Max Nov '16 Cinnamon Bun 11
See all Bartlesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bartlesville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Washington County was issued at December 30 at 11:57AM CST

Bartlesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bartlesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Bartlesville, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,171 • Total comments across all topics: 277,463,568

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC