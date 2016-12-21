DA: Bartlesville Police Officer Will ...

DA: Bartlesville Police Officer Will Not Be Charged In Fatal Shooting

Saturday Dec 3 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Washington County District Attorney's Office says they will not be pursue charges against a Bartlesville Police officer who shot and killed a man in October. According to BartlesvilleRadio.com , a news release from DA Kevin Buchanan says his office made its decision after getting the results of an investigation conducted by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

