Convicted Bartlesville Sex Offender Charged With Possessing Pornography
BartlesvilleRadio.com reports Darvin Krueger, 60, was arrested after police got a report from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation that he had made explicit sexual comments about having sex with children during an online chat. According to a court affidavit, Krueger told the police he denied having any child porn downloaded on his computer.
