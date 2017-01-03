Convicted Bartlesville Sex Offender C...

Convicted Bartlesville Sex Offender Charged With Possessing Pornography

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

BartlesvilleRadio.com reports Darvin Krueger, 60, was arrested after police got a report from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation that he had made explicit sexual comments about having sex with children during an online chat. According to a court affidavit, Krueger told the police he denied having any child porn downloaded on his computer.

