Budget concerns mean no time for fluff during Oklahoma's 2017 legislative session

THE budget hole Oklahoma legislators face for fiscal year 2018 will be even larger than expected - close to $900 million - which means more difficult days are ahead for state agencies and tough choices will need to be made by lawmakers. The state Equalization Board on Wednesday established that the Legislature will have $6 billion to spend during the 2017 session.

