Bartlesville Doctor Ditches Insurance In Favor Of Memberships
Dr. Thomas Britt will now offer a membership model because he said the health care industry is making it impossible to keep the doors open. Britt said he isn't encouraging people to drop health insurance but to use his membership and buy a cheaper high-deductible plan for big emergencies.
