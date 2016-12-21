Bartlesville Doctor Ditches Insurance...

Bartlesville Doctor Ditches Insurance In Favor Of Memberships

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Dr. Thomas Britt will now offer a membership model because he said the health care industry is making it impossible to keep the doors open. Britt said he isn't encouraging people to drop health insurance but to use his membership and buy a cheaper high-deductible plan for big emergencies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bartlesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heather Dawson 17 hr nocturnal emission 5
The Hypocritical Voice of the Martyrs VOM (Sep '12) Dec 15 Kimtone57 14
Gossipy Old Biddys at Copan City Hall (Jul '13) Dec 10 smaldog 15
Joey goodno Dec 8 Gay cabolero 2
Murphy's brown gravy (Mar '16) Nov '16 DebW 6
TJ Max Nov '16 Cinnamon Bun 11
Did You Know Your Church is Not the Real Church... Nov '16 SpiritualAbuseSan... 1
See all Bartlesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bartlesville Forum Now

Bartlesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bartlesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Bartlesville, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,548 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,896

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC