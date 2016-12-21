Arctic Front To Bring Subzero Tempera...

Arctic Front To Bring Subzero Temperatures To Green Country

Friday Dec 16

We're about 24 hours away from the coldest air we've experienced in at least two years, possibly longer, as the powerful arctic front plows across the state. We're currently in the warm sector of the system with south winds increasing across the state.

