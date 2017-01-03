AAA Oklahoma Offering Free Tipsy Tow Service
For 27th year in a row, AAA Oklahoma is offering its free Tipsy Tow service in nine Oklahoma cities through January 2nd, 2017. The organization says Tipsy Tow is being offered to members and non-members in the Tulsa metro and Oklahoma City metro as well as Ardmore, Bartlesville, Enid, Lawton, Muskogee, Shawnee and Tahlequah.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
