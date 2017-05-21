The Explorers 2017: Christmas at Prud...

The Explorers 2017: Christmas at Prudhoe Bay

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Petroleum News

It was totally unexpected; it was mid-December 1967, not long before Christmas, and there I was, suddenly on an airline flight from Los Angeles to Fairbanks, where I transferred to a bush flight heading for the Prudhoe Bay State No. 1 drill site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Petroleum News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alaska's vicious cycle: Warming tundra spews CO... May 16 Baby It s Cold Ou... 1
News Alaska's tundra is filling the atmosphere with ... May 9 Luv Robust Carbon... 1
News Judge to rule Friday on whether city violated i... Mar '17 larry aiken 3
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 26
List of Herion , Meth, Marijuana, child porn ,D... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Pissed little mama 1
News Harvest full moon rises tonight - with a subtle... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Clark 1
News Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16) Jun '16 jewsuck 5
See all Barrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barrow Forum Now

Barrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Barrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Barrow, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,571 • Total comments across all topics: 281,295,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC