The Explorers 2017: Caelus sitting on...

The Explorers 2017: Caelus sitting on a Smith Bay elephant

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Petroleum News

After completing a two-well program at the Smith Bay prospect in early 2015, Caelus Energy Alaska LLC announced one of the largest oil discoveries in the history of the North Slope: a 6 billion to 10 billion barrel oil field, according to company estimates. The Tulimaniq discovery promises to be a major story on the North Slope over the next few years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Petroleum News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alaska's vicious cycle: Warming tundra spews CO... May 16 Baby It s Cold Ou... 1
News Alaska's tundra is filling the atmosphere with ... May 9 Luv Robust Carbon... 1
News Judge to rule Friday on whether city violated i... Mar '17 larry aiken 3
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 26
List of Herion , Meth, Marijuana, child porn ,D... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Pissed little mama 1
News Harvest full moon rises tonight - with a subtle... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Clark 1
News Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16) Jun '16 jewsuck 5
See all Barrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barrow Forum Now

Barrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Barrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Mexico
 

Barrow, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,930 • Total comments across all topics: 281,300,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC