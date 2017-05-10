Ask a Climatologist: Alaska wins the daylight prize
U.S. Coast Guard icebreaker, Healy, sits just offshore of Barrow, shortly before setting sail in 2013. Alaska is once again the land of the midnight sun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alaska's tundra is filling the atmosphere with ...
|May 9
|Luv Robust Carbon...
|1
|Judge to rule Friday on whether city violated i...
|Mar '17
|larry aiken
|3
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|26
|List of Herion , Meth, Marijuana, child porn ,D... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Pissed little mama
|1
|Harvest full moon rises tonight - with a subtle... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Clark
|1
|Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|jewsuck
|5
|Letter game (May '12)
|Dec '15
|AlphaBits
|2
Find what you want!
Search Barrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC