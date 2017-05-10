Alaska's tundra releasing carbon and ...

Alaska's tundra releasing carbon and making climate change worse

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: South China Morning Post

Even as the Trump administration weighs withdrawing the United States from the Paris climate agreement, a new scientific paper has documented growing fluxes of greenhouse gases streaming into the air from the Alaskan tundra, a long-feared occurrence that could worsen climate change. The new study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, suggests that frozen northern soils - often called permafrost - are unleashing an increasing amount of carbon dioxide into the air as they thaw in summer or subsequently fail to refreeze as they once did, particularly in late fall and early winter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alaska's tundra is filling the atmosphere with ... Tue Luv Robust Carbon... 1
News Judge to rule Friday on whether city violated i... Mar '17 larry aiken 3
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 26
List of Herion , Meth, Marijuana, child porn ,D... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Pissed little mama 1
News Harvest full moon rises tonight - with a subtle... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Clark 1
News Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16) Jun '16 jewsuck 5
Letter game (May '12) Dec '15 AlphaBits 2
See all Barrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barrow Forum Now

Barrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Barrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Barrow, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,221 • Total comments across all topics: 280,917,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC