21-year-old charged with murder in Utqiagvik shooting
A 21-year-old man is accused of killing another man in an Utqiagvik shooting that police say occurred during an argument. Douglas George Spear Jr. is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Barrow Dan Akootchook, according to charging documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge to rule Friday on whether city violated i...
|Mar '17
|larry aiken
|3
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|26
|List of Herion , Meth, Marijuana, child porn ,D... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Pissed little mama
|1
|Harvest full moon rises tonight - with a subtle... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Clark
|1
|Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|jewsuck
|5
|Letter game (May '12)
|Dec '15
|AlphaBits
|2
|Walking In Barrow (Apr '09)
|Dec '15
|Vladimir Pootin
|4
Find what you want!
Search Barrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC