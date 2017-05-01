21-year-old charged with murder in Ut...

21-year-old charged with murder in Utqiagvik shooting

Monday May 1 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

A 21-year-old man is accused of killing another man in an Utqiagvik shooting that police say occurred during an argument. Douglas George Spear Jr. is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Barrow Dan Akootchook, according to charging documents.

