What tiny particles blowing in North Slope air tell us about oil-field pollution impacts

Sunday Apr 9

The brownish cloud known as Arctic haze, produced by industrial activities and coal burning in faraway sites in Asia and Europe, has long been recognized as a pollutant fouling North Slope skies. But how important is the air pollution that comes from a much closer source - the North Slope oil fields? A new study tracking tiny chemical particles that drift to UtqiaA vik - formerly Barrow - from Prudhoe Bay gives some clues.

