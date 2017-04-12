Trial date set in lawsuit challenging...

Trial date set in lawsuit challenging Alaska town's new name

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

Critics of the new Inupiat Eskimo name of the nation's northernmost town are taking their opposition to trial, despite losing a key legal fight last month. Alaska Superior Court Judge Paul Roetman on Wednesday set a Jan. 22 trial date in Utqiagvik, the city formerly known as Barrow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge to rule Friday on whether city violated i... Mar '17 larry aiken 3
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 26
List of Herion , Meth, Marijuana, child porn ,D... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Pissed little mama 1
News Harvest full moon rises tonight - with a subtle... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Clark 1
News Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16) Jun '16 jewsuck 5
Letter game (May '12) Dec '15 AlphaBits 2
Walking In Barrow (Apr '09) Dec '15 Vladimir Pootin 4
See all Barrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barrow Forum Now

Barrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Barrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Barrow, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,585 • Total comments across all topics: 280,709,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC