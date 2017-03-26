Quintillion set to switch on its broadband service in rural Alaska this year
Zachary McGee and Dalton Zmack lay warning tape above the fiber optic cable being buried along a street in Nome on in this August 22, 2016. Quintillion is laying undersea fiber optic cables that will connect Nome, Kotzebue, Wainwright, Barrow and Prudhoe Bay.
