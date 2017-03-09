Judge to rule Friday on whether city violated its own laws when Barrow changed to Utqia vik

A fight over what the northernmost city in the United States should be called is playing out in court, and the immediate focus is on technicalities of public notice, not whether UtqiaA vik is the right name for what used to be Barrow. On Thursday, lawyers argued the question at hand in what is still Barrow Superior Court: whether the city followed its own laws last summer when then-Barrow City Council approved a measure to let voters decide whether to change the name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.