How Arctic weather can improve mid-la...

How Arctic weather can improve mid-latitude forecasts

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: UPI

During the second week of February in 2015, the meandering jet stream slipped steadily southward, pulling down icy fingers of Arctic air. In Buffalo, N.Y., Feb. 15 was the coldest day in 21 years, and record daily lows were recorded from the Great Lakes across the Eastern Seaboard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge to rule Friday on whether city violated i... Mar 21 larry aiken 3
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 26
List of Herion , Meth, Marijuana, child porn ,D... Oct '16 Pissed little mama 1
News Harvest full moon rises tonight - with a subtle... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Clark 1
News Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16) Jun '16 jewsuck 5
Letter game (May '12) Dec '15 AlphaBits 2
Walking In Barrow (Apr '09) Dec '15 Vladimir Pootin 4
See all Barrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barrow Forum Now

Barrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Barrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Barrow, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,221 • Total comments across all topics: 279,839,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC