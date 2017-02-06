Utqiagvik City Council won't send nam...

Utqiagvik City Council won't send name change back for a second vote

Monday Feb 6

A Presbyterian church uses the word Utqiagvik in its name. Voters approved changing the name of the city of Barrow to Utqiagvik in October, a change which went into effect on December 1. In Alaska's northernmost city, however, residents remain divided about whether they name should've changed at all, whether the process was hurried, and whether the Utqiagvik is even the proper Inupiaq place name.

Barrow, AK

