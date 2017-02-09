Pectoral sandpipers' long journeys

To follow the movements of male pectoral sandpipers , scientists tagged the birds with satellite transmitters in the spring of 2012 and 2014 . Surprisingly, most male pectoral sandpipers visited multiple breeding sites all across the Arctic , rather than remaining at a first-stop breeding ground in Barrow, Alaska .

